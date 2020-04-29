Companies

Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic inhalation solution

PTI New Delhi | Updated on April 29, 2020 Published on April 29, 2020

Drug maker Lupin on Wednesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to sell Arformoterol Tartrate inhalation solution, used to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The company has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its product which is a generic version of Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Brovana inhalation solution, Lupin said in a statement.

The product is indicated for the long-term treatment of bronchoconstriction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, including chronic bronchitis and emphysema.

As per IQVIA’s moving annual total till Feb 2020, Arformoterol Tartrate inhalation solution had an annual sales of around $489 million in the US.

