Lupin gets USFDA nod for Nagpur facility

Pharma major Lupin Ltd has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) after closure of the US FDA inspection of its Nagpur facility. The inspection for the facility was carried out between January 6 and January 10, 2020.

“We are very happy to have received the EIR for our Nagpur facility, our largest and most advanced oral solid dosage facility. We remain committed to enhancing compliance and quality standards across all our manufacturing sites,” Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin said.