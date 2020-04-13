Companies

Lupin gets USFDA nod for Nagpur facility

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 13, 2020 Published on April 13, 2020

Pharma major Lupin Ltd has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) after closure of the US FDA inspection of its Nagpur facility. The inspection for the facility was carried out between January 6 and January 10, 2020.

“We are very happy to have received the EIR for our Nagpur facility, our largest and most advanced oral solid dosage facility. We remain committed to enhancing compliance and quality standards across all our manufacturing sites,” Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin said.

Published on April 13, 2020
USFDA
Lupin Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Dr Reddy's launches cancer drug Invista in domestic market