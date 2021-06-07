Lupin launches digital asthma educator platform

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Drug major Lupin on Monday announced the launch of its digital asthma educator platform to guide patients on the correct technique of using inhalers.
The new platform is the latest initiative under Lupin’s long running umbrella programme, Joint Airways Initiative (JAI), for patients suffering from respiratory ailments.
Also read: Lupin launches generic inhalation product in US market
Lupin has launched its digital asthma educator platform. The platform guides asthma patients on the correct technique of using inhalers, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Lupin said, according to estimates, India has nearly 35 million people living with asthma, including children.
While there is no cure for asthma, it is manageable with proper treatment, vigilance, drug adherence and regular medical checks, thus enabling patients to lead a normal life, the company added.
Rajeev Sibal, President - India Region Formulations, Lupin, said, “Studies indicate that nearly 90 per cent of patients don’t use their inhalers correctly. This can have multiple implications such as developing uncontrolled symptoms, a higher rate of asthma attacks or even flare-ups. We believe this platform would assist healthcare professionals in significantly helping their patients understand correct inhalation technique and better manage their ailment.”
Lupin said it will undertake a pan-India integrated marketing campaign including social media and radio channels.
