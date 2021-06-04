Lupin launches generic inhalation product in US market

Drug firm Lupin on Friday said it has launched Arformoterol Tartrate, an inhalation product to treat conditions like chronic bronchitis and emphysema, in the US market.

The Mumbai-based company's product is the generic version of Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc's Brovana inhalation solution, Lupin said in a statement.

Arformoterol Tartrate inhalation solution is indicated for the long-term treatment of bronchoconstriction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), including chronic bronchitis and emphysema.

It is for use by nebulisation only, the drugmaker noted.

Shares of Lupin were trading 0.39 per cent up at ₹1,237.20 apiece on the BSE.