Companies

Lupin launches its version of Favipiravir

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on August 05, 2020 Published on August 05, 2020

Drug-maker Lupin Limited has launched its version of Favipiravir in India under the brand name Covihalt for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19.

Priced at ₹49 per 200 mg tablet, the launch comes a day after Sun Pharma launched its version of the drug. Lupin said its drug received authorization from the Drug Controller General of India for emergency use.

Currently, more than a handful of companies have brought their versions of Favipiravir to market, despite doctors being divided on the benefits of the drug. The first company to launch the drug in India was Glenmark and since then many others have entered the market including Hetero, Cipla, Brinton etc and many more wait in the wings.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 05, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Reliance Industries ranked second biggest brand globally after Apple