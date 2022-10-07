Drugmaker Lupin has entered into an agreement with Unitaid, The Aurum Institute, the Clinton Health Access Initiative , and other global procurement agencies to tackle tuberculosis, across 138 countries, including many low-and middle-income countries.

Two new formulations, a fixed-dose combination of Rifapentine + Isoniazid and Rifapentine are being introduced by Lupin, at an affordable price, the company said, without giving price details.

“We are committed to enhancing the global access to affordable and high-quality drugs and APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients) for the treatment of tuberculosis,” said Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin.

Lupin’s efforts are in line with WHO’s The End TB Strategy program, said Naresh Gupta, Lupin President – API and Global Institution Business. “Our expertise in fermentation-based products and backward integration for Rifapentine, enables us to be in a unique position to provide affordable, quality TB prevention and treatment options, and save lives globally,” he added.

