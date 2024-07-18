Lupin has signed a licence and supply agreement with Huons Co Ltd for the registration and marketing of Cyclosporine Ophthalmic Nanoemulsion (0.4mL single-use vial) in Mexico.

Cyclosporine Ophthalmic Nanoemulsion is a preservative-free nanoemulsion that has been approved in South Korea, Peru, and several countries in the Middle East for the treatment of dry eye syndrome and healing corneal ulcers, Lupin said. Its unique nanoparticle technology relieves symptoms faster by increasing tear production in patients with suppressed tear formation due to keratoconjunctivitis sicca-related ocular inflammatory disease, it added.

Dr Fabrice Egros, Lupin’s President (Corporate Development and growth Markets), said partnering with Huons to introduce cyclosporine ophthalmic nanoemulsion in Mexico added to the company’s Ophthalmology portfolio. Yohun Aum, Huons’ Senior Director – Head of Global Business Division, said introducing their cyclosporine ophthalmic nanoemulsion in Mexico was a significant milestone for the company. Huons is a subsidiary of South Korea’s Huons Global with a history of 60 years of manufacturing and supplying prescription drugs, from eye drops and injections to oral solids.

