Companies

Lupin Q4 net rises 18% at ₹460 cr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on May 13, 2021

FY21 net profit at ₹1,216 crore, compared to a net loss of ₹269 crore in the previous year

Drug maker Lupin on Thursday reported an 18 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at ₹460 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, driven by robust sales across domestic and international markets.

The Mumbai-based company had reported a net profit of ₹390 crore in the January-March quarter of 2019-20.

Also read: Lilly signs agreements with Cipla, Lupin and Sun Pharma for Baricitinib

The company’s total income from operations however, declined to ₹3,783 crore during the fourth quarter, compared to ₹3,846 crore in the corresponding period of FY20, Lupin said in a statement.

For the full fiscal 2020-21, the drug maker posted a consolidated net profit of ₹1,216 crore. The company had reported a net loss of ₹269 crore in FY2019-20.

Total income from operations for the last fiscal stood at ₹15,163 crore, compared to ₹15,375 crore in 2019-20.

“We are happy that the journey to sustain margin improvement continues, despite a challenging environment. On the back of a strong ramp-up of inline products and meaningful new product launches, we are confident of a solid growth trajectory and continued margin expansion,” Lupin Ltd Managing Director Nilesh Gupta said.

Ensuring the safety of our employees while maintaining business continuity is a key priority at this time, he added.

The company said its board has recommended a dividend of ₹6.5 per equity share of face value ₹2 each aggregating to ₹295 crore.

The drug firm noted that its capital expenditure for the fourth quarter stood at ₹140 crore and for the full year (FY21) at ₹628 crore.

Besides, the company’s net debt as on March 31, 2021 stood at ₹663 crore, it added.

Published on May 13, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Lupin Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.