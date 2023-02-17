Lupin Ltd has received the establishment inspection report from the US Food and Drug Administration for its new injectables facility in Nagpur, the company said.

The report was issued after the inspection of the facility by the drug regulator during October 17-29 2022.

Read also: Lupin forays into neuro-rehab services, plans for more centres

“We are very happy to have received the EIR for our Nagpur injectable facility from the US FDA,” said Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin.

“Our state-of-the-art injectable facility at Nagpur is designed to the highest quality standards and adheres to international regulations with advanced technology and equipment. We are committed to bringing an important portfolio of injectables addressing unmet needs from the facility.”

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit