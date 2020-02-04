Luxury car segment hit by multiple duty structure: Audi India’s Dhillon

Samsung Galaxy A51 review: Enjoyable screen and lots of camera to play with
Samsung Galaxy A51 has many specs in common with other phones, but Samsung has also brought in features that ...
Luxury carmaker Audi India said the industry would stage a come back only when there is rationalisation of taxes and the Budget this year did not give any positive signs for the sector.
Though the company is not affected much by the Budget, for the overall luxury car segment it was not a positive one. The government has increased the import duties on certain components, including those used in the electric vehicles (EVs).
“Duties which are applicable on the cars that we will bring in have 100 per cent import tax, so this duty structure will not impact us positively or negatively,” Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, told BusinessLine adding that the e-Tron EV, which the company will launch later this year, will also not be affected.
“What they (the government) are talking about is an increase from 25 to 30 per cent on completely knocked-down units (CKD) or semi-knocked down (SKD), but ours is a fully imported product and that comes into the category where the duties are already too high,” he said.
He said the luxury car industry is critical on the subject because this sector contributes only 1.2 per cent to the overall industry, which is nothing compared to the developed markets.
There is 22 per cent cess on luxury cars and a GST of 28 per cent, which are keeping the sector from growing. There is, on an average, a 15 per cent registration tax too, he said.
“So, first you pay import duties (100 per cent) then you pay GST which is 48 per cent and then you have registration tax of another 15 per cent. So, it’s duties on duties on duties — a multiple layers of duties which is keeping this sector very niche,” he said. That is why for the last five-six years, the luxury car market is stuck in the range of 30,000-40,000 units a year, he said.
Meanwhile, the company launched the all-new A8 luxury sedan with a starting price of ₹1.56 crore (ex-showroom), in BS-VI petrol engine, just like the Q8 and the new A6.
Samsung Galaxy A51 has many specs in common with other phones, but Samsung has also brought in features that ...
An innovative speaker that practically puts you into the sound and music
Delhi and Mumbai airport offer fliers services that take care of all their needs or specific tasks
Simulators give pilots a feel of the action and train them to fly aircraft in normal and challenging ...
The purpose of insurance is to mitigate risks that individuals and companies face. This objective has never ...
The stock of Castrol India jumped 5.6 per cent on Monday, breaking above a key resistance at ₹140 with good ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...