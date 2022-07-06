Luxury carmaker BMW records highest-ever half yearly sales

BMW Group India on Wednesday said it has recorded the best-ever half-yearly sales performance by delivering 5,570 cars and 3,114 motorcycles between January and June this year. The three arms of the Group — BMW, Mini and BMW Motorrad — achieved their highest first-half-yearly deliveries, the company said in a statement.

While BMW sold 5,191 units (65 per cent y-o-y growth), Mini sold 379 cars (50 per cent y-o-y growth).

“Against all odds, the BMW Group is taking rapid and consistent strides in India. Despite the turbulences caused by various factors in the domestic and international markets, we have achieved the best-ever half-yearly sales performance for BMW, Mini and BMW Motorrad. This success underpins the enormously strong demand for BMW Group products in the luxury car and premium motorcycle segment in India,” Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said.

He said the company was committed towards the market and are ensuring that vehicles are being produced and delivered as planned. “A majority of products are sold out and we are trying our best to match the huge demand. The order books are full and the pipeline for coming months is quite solid. Meanwhile, we are maintaining absolute transparency across the country on delivery timelines and are ensuring a premium experience that is full of joy at each step,” he added.

BMW Financial Services India also played an instrumental role in facilitating sales performance under challenging market conditions. The customised and flexible financial solutions were valuable to premium clientele of BMW, Mini and BMW Motorrad, the company said.

Audi ‘leads the charge’

Recently, Audi India also had recorded highest half yearly sales, delivering 1,765 cars, a growth of 49 per cent compared to 1,181 units in the same period last year.

“We continue to lead the charge with our electric vehicles — the Audi e-tron 50 and 55, e-tron Sportback and e-tron GT range. Our petrol-powered portfolio including the Q5, Q7, A4 and A6 are doing good numbers and our S/RS models continue to shine with a strong order bank for 2022. We are now all geared to launch our flagship sedan, the Audi A8 L in India on July 12,” Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said.

Meanwhile, luxury car market leader Mercedes-Benz is expected to share its half yearly sales date on July 11.