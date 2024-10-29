Lyfius Pharma has inaugurated its state-of-the-art Penicillin-G (Pen- G) manufacturing facility at Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh with an annual production capacity of 15,000 metric tonnes (MT).

The facility was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. The new facility has been set up with an investment of ₹2,500 crore under the Government of India’s PLI Scheme for the pharmaceutical sector aimed at strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities in critical KSMs, DIs, and APIs.

“The launch of our Pen- G facility is a significant milestone in our efforts to enhance local production and reduce import dependency for critical pharmaceutical ingredients. This investment underscores our commitment to support the government’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, establishing India as a global pharmaceutical manufacturing hub,’‘ M.V. Rama Krishna, Director Lyfius Pharma said in a release.

Commercial production would be ramped up in FY25, enhancing domestic production of critical Key Starting Materials (KSMs), Drug Intermediates (DIs), and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), the company said.

