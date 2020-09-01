Companies

M V Rajasekhar appointed Director - R&D of BEL

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on September 01, 2020 Published on September 01, 2020

The Bharat Electronics Ltd's (BEL) Board of Directors has approved the appointment of M V Rajasekhar as Additional Director - Director (R&D).

This comes after the Ministry of Defence on July 6 appointed Rajasekhar as Director - R&D vice Mahesh V, who has retired from services on August 31 on attaining superannuation.

Rajasekhar took charge as Director – R&D on September 1, 2020. Before this, he was working as Chief Scientist of BEL’s Central Research Laboratory (CRL)-Bengaluru and Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at BEL’s Corporate Office, before his elevation.

Rajasekhar joined BEL’s Ghaziabad Unit on February 1, 1985, as Probationary Engineer after completing B Tech in Electronics & Communication Engineering from Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati. In a career spanning over the last 35 years, he has worked in various capacities and gained rich experience in diverse technologies of BEL.

