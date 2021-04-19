Macrotech Developers shares list at 10.7% discount over issue price

Affordable and mid-income housing firm Macrotech Developers, also known as Lodha Developers, listed on the BSE at a 10.70% discount over its issue price. Shares of the company closed the day at ₹463.15 per share on the BSE and ₹457.95 per share on the NSE. The initial public offering (IPO) was offered at an issue price of ₹486 per share.

As per BSE, the total quantity traded stood at 2.96 lakh shares of which the delivery quantity stood at 32.63 per cent. The quantity traded and delivery percentage on the NSE was approximately 98.86 lakh shares and 61.12 per cent respectively. Total turnover (BSE+NSE) on day 1 stood at ₹528.20 crore.

The market capitalisation of the company post Monday’s closing price stood at ₹20,330.62 as per the BSE and ₹20,484.94 as per the NSE.

The IPO, which comprised fresh issuance of equity shares of ₹10 face value aggregating up to ₹2500 crore, received bids worth 4,94,64,480 shares against the offered 3,61,93,415 equity shares. The portion reserved for the Qualified Institutional Buyer category was subscribed 3.06 times while the retail investor quota was subscribed 0.40 times. The non-institutional investor category was subscribed 1.45 times. The total subscription stood at 1.37 times.

Company Background

Macrotech Developers, which has made 570 lakh square feet of deliveries in FY2014-20 period in India, caters to housing demands across consumer segments, delivers at scale and aims at providing quality homes to every aspiring home-buyer. The group, with its early entry in affordable and mid-income housing in Mumbai region, has deep understanding of the consumers’ segment and derives two-thirds of its business from the segment. As recently as FY2020, the affordable and mid-income housing segment contributed 57.77% of the overall business for the group.

The firm currently has 36 ongoing projects comprising approximately 28.78 million square feet developable area of which 23.57 million square feet is in the affordable and mid-income housing segment.

As on Dec 31,2020, the company had 3803 acres with an estimated developable area of approximately 322 million square feet for future development in Upper Thane, Dombivali.