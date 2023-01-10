Shipments in terms of production of Made-in-India televisions was up 33 per cent in September quarter and stood at over 5 million units compared to the June quarter, according to estimates by Counterpoint Research. Dixon Technologies led the made-in-India shipments followed by Radiant, the report added.

Prachir Singh, Senior Research Analyst at Counterpoint Research, pointed out that the high quarter-on-quarter growth in the TV market was due to the festive season, which drove consumer demand, leading to an increase in local manufacturing shipments. “The top five manufacturers contributed to more than 55 per cent of the locally manufactured TV shipments in Q3 2022,” he added.

Local manufacturing continued to stay robust for segments like smartwatches, TWS (earphones), tablets and neckbands in the September quarter. “The local manufacturing share in the TWS segment increased to 34 per cent in Q3 2022 from 16 per cent in the previous quarter. Bharat FIH, Padget, Avishkaran and Optiemus were the top four brands, and cumulatively contributed to almost 90 per cent of the locally manufactured TWS shipments,” said Singh.

Meanwhile, in the tablets category, Samsung, Dixon and Wingtech contributed to more than 90 per cent of the locally manufactured shipments in September quarter. In the smartwatch category, Optiemus dominated the local manufacturing, and contributed to more than 90 per cent of the shipments, the report added.

Anshika Jain, Senior Research Analyst, Counterpoint Research, said: “Under the Made-in-India theme, local manufacturing aims to even go beyond smartphones to cover segments like audio products, wearables and EVs. More and more efforts are being made to make the country a significant player in the global value chain. These efforts now also include semiconductor manufacturing.”

Many States like Gujarat have come out with their own semiconductor policies, and are bringing about associated reforms and policy changes to harness India’s potential in this space, the report noted.