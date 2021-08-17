Companies

Madras High Court issues notice to Vedanta Ltd

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on August 17, 2021

On PIL seeking remediation of contamination in smelting plant

The Madras High Court on Tuesday issued notice to Vedanta Ltd for remediation of contaminated sites inside Sterlite copper smelting plant in Thoothukudi.

Following a a PIL filed by an activist, the Court gave the company five weeks to respond to the notice.

Sterlite copper plant has been shut since 2018 over allegations of pollution.

For three months up to July-end, the plant produced medical oxygen to meet the shortage of oxygen due to the increase in coronavirus cases in the State.

Vedanta’s appeal in Supreme Court against the Madras High Court declining to allow it to re-open the plant was to come up today. It will be heard on August 24.

Published on August 17, 2021

