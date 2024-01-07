Danish shipping major A.P. Moller – Maersk (Maersk) will explore opportunities to invest in land development to create logistics hubs in Tamil Nadu. These logistics hubs will implement the best practices from global examples to drive maximum efficiency while delivering resilience to customers’ supply chains.

Maersk and the Government of Tamil Nadu signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Sunday during the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024.

As per this MoU, Maersk and the State government entered a partnership that allows both to explore strategic opportunities together and enable the state’s growing trade.

Storage facilities

Maersk will also study the customer needs for storage facilities and build modern, state-of-the-art warehousing facilities that would incorporate the latest Warehouse Management Systems for the most efficient inventory management and focus on waste reduction.

The shipping major will also invest in building a fleet of electric trucks that will ensure sustainable and environment-friendly distribution. This is an imperative for some of the top customers of Maersk who have set for themselves stringent NetZero targets and who reply on logistics partners who can deliver decarbonised solutions, says a company release.