Nestle India will be launching Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) of its brand Maggi in the OneRare Foodverse. Under this partnership, Maggi will launch their iconic offerings — recipes made with Maggi Noodles, Masala-ae-Magic, and Hot & Sweet — as NFTs that can be used in the foodverse.

“Cooking in India is undergoing a digital transformation. In our latest innovation in the virtual world, we are proud to launch our first-ever Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the OneRare Foodverse. With this partnership, we bring to people an immersive cooking experience, designed to bring alive the pleasure that people derive from the process of cooking, without any physical cooking involved. The NFTs would be in the form of delicious recipes made with Maggi noodles, Masala-ae-Magic, and MAGGI Hot & Sweet, brought to life in the Foodverse,” said Rajat Jain, Head, Foods Business, Nestlé India.

“We’re thrilled to partner with an iconic brand like Maggi. This demonstrates the potential of blockchain technology in transforming the F&B industry, and we’re thrilled to bring these NFTs to life on the blockchain,” says Supreet Raju, Co-Founder of OneRare.