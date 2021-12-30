Maharashtra distributors to stop supplies of certain HUL products from Jan 1

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
The Maharashtra Consumer Products Distributors Federation (MCPDF) has decided to stop supplying certain products of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) from January 1 . The distributors' association said this decision was taken due to HUL’s refusal to engage with them on their concerns regarding lack of price parity between traditional distributors and organised B2B distributors.
The distributors’ body in a statement said that they will stop selling Kissan range of products from January 1 in the first phase and added that it will expand this “non-cooperation movement" to other products in the coming days if HUL remains adamant on not engaging with them on the issue.
This development comes after the All India Consumer Products Distributor Federation (AICPDF), the parent body of MCPDF, had written to about 24 FMCG companies to look into issues that are causing distress to offline distributors. It has demanded similar distribution margins as offered to organised B2B distributors such as JioMart, Metro Cash and Carry, Walmart, Elasticrun and Udaan among others.
The Federation has been stating that organised B2B players are distorting traditional distribution systems by offering the same products at cheaper prices to end-retailers.
Dhairyashil Patil, National President, AICDF said that the Federation wants the FMCG companies to take cognisance of the issues being faced by the traditional distributors and find a solution so that they get a level-playing field.
He said while most of the FMCG companies have decided to engage with AICDF on this matter, HUL has not yet responded. This has led distributors of HUL products in Maharashtra to take such a decision.
An analyst note from Edelweiss Securities noted that HUL now services 15 per cent of its demand digitally and does not expect this boycott to have a significant impact as consumers and shops can easily buy the products from online and organised players. It added that it expects HUL and distributors to come to an agreement soon, "since both need each other."
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
In Pure Evil, the Bad Men of Bollywood, Balaji Vittal traces the various shades of villainy down the ages
Nayantara Sahgal’s book Encounter with Kiran which is full of magical exchanges between two writers busts the ...
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...