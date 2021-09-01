Mahesh Babu to head Switch Mobility

Switch Mobility, the electric vehicle arm of Ashok Leyland, has appointed Mahesh Babu as its Chief Operating Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Switch Mobility, India.

Babu was earlier Managing Director and CEO at Mahindra Electric where he launched six new electric vehicles, including 3-wheeler and 4-wheeler commercial vehicles, as well as the innovative software platform, NEMO, according to a statement.

“I am delighted to announce this appointment as Mahesh brings over 25 years’ of experience to Switch and his expertise as a CEO and track record as an EV pioneer is well-known. He joins a strong leadership team and I look forward to working with him closely to achieving our ambition,” said Andy Palmer, Executive Vice-Chairman and CEO of Switch Mobility Ltd.

Babu actively contributed to various EV committees of both Central and State governments, CII and FICCI and until recentlyserved as the Chairman of the Electric Mobility Group at SIAM. Before joining Mahindra, he had worked at Ashok Leyland.

“The uptake of zero- carbon commercial mobility products and solutions globally is both a personal and professional aspiration of mine and I believe Switch has the capability and the compelling offering to create a leading first-class global electric vehicle company. I look forward to being part of its growth story,” Mahesh Babu said.

Meanwhile, Ashok Leyland announced that Chief Operating Officer of the company Nitin Seth, who served the company for 11 years, has decided to move in pursuit of an alternative career outside of Ashok Leyland.

Seth joined Ashok Leyland as Executive Director – LCV in December 2010. Prior to joining Ashok Leyland, he was in a key leadership role in the car product division at Tata Motors.