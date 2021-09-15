Mahindra announces commercial launch of Furio 7

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Mahindra’s Truck and Bus Division (MTB) today announced the commercial launch of the new Mahindra Furio 7.
This is an extension of the existing Furio, which was in the intermediate commercial range to the light commercial vehicle (LCV) range. It will be available across three product platforms: 4-tyre cargo, 6-tyre cargo hd and 6-tyre tipper. According to a press note, the range will cover every application of business needs in the LCV segment. The vehicle also has Mahindra Telematics technology: Mahindra iMAXX
Mahindra Furio 7 is part of the Furio ILCV product range development involving, in the past six years, over 500 Mahindra engineers and 180 suppliers, and an investment of ₹650 crore.
M&M posts ₹424-cr profit in Q1
Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, said, “The launch of the new Furio 7 range of LCV trucks with an unprecedented customer value proposition of ‘more mileage or return the truck’ and guaranteed resale value after five years, is a landmark in the industry. It will set new benchmarks of excellence and customer-centricity while reflecting our serious commitment to the segment and confidence in our products.”
We want to gain SUV market share by being authentic to who we are: M&M’s Rajesh Jejurikar
Jalaj Gupta, Business Head, Commercial Vehicles, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, said, “Mahindra Furio 7 range is designed around the unmet needs of LCV customers. Our customer insights for the category revealed that they are looking for a truck that can deliver higher earnings, lower total cost of ownership (TCO), best warranty offer, lowest maintenance, safety and comfort — all these leading to a risk-free business.”
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Traders can stay on the fence till the silver contract makes a decisive breach
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
A handbook on India’s first women doctors holds up a mirror to the social and political realities of the 19th ...
Rahul Raina’s debut novel, set in the bylanes of Delhi, tells a fast-paced tale about the underbelly of the ...
On 12 September1943, German Commando Otto Skorzeny and his forces rescued Italian dictator Benito Mussolini ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...