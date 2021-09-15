Mahindra announces commercial launch of Furio 7

Mahindra’s Truck and Bus Division (MTB) today announced the commercial launch of the new Mahindra Furio 7.

This is an extension of the existing Furio, which was in the intermediate commercial range to the light commercial vehicle (LCV) range. It will be available across three product platforms: 4-tyre cargo, 6-tyre cargo hd and 6-tyre tipper. According to a press note, the range will cover every application of business needs in the LCV segment. The vehicle also has Mahindra Telematics technology: Mahindra iMAXX

Mahindra Furio 7 is part of the Furio ILCV product range development involving, in the past six years, over 500 Mahindra engineers and 180 suppliers, and an investment of ₹650 crore.

Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, said, “The launch of the new Furio 7 range of LCV trucks with an unprecedented customer value proposition of ‘more mileage or return the truck’ and guaranteed resale value after five years, is a landmark in the industry. It will set new benchmarks of excellence and customer-centricity while reflecting our serious commitment to the segment and confidence in our products.”

Jalaj Gupta, Business Head, Commercial Vehicles, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, said, “Mahindra Furio 7 range is designed around the unmet needs of LCV customers. Our customer insights for the category revealed that they are looking for a truck that can deliver higher earnings, lower total cost of ownership (TCO), best warranty offer, lowest maintenance, safety and comfort — all these leading to a risk-free business.”