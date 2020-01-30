Mahindra Electric gets new logo, tagline

Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd, part of the $21-billion Mahindra Group has unveiled a new corporate brand identity with a new logo and tagline.

The identity also simplifies the portfolio so that the vehicles and hardware solutions are offered under ME branding and the software solutions are offered under NEMO branding.

The launch of the new brand coincides with the completion of over 200 million electric kilometres by Mahindra EVs on Indian road, which has helped save over 22,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions in India. This translates into the need to plant over 10 lakh trees to absorb the equivalent levels of emissions.

The company also unveiled its new vision of being a leading brand in enabling customized electric mobility solutions through cutting-edge technology. The new identity intends to position the organisation as the preferred e-mobility partner for OEMs across the globe.

Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric, said the company is completely prepared to make India an EV hub and take its technologies global. “Our new positioning is an acknowledgement of this ambition while being a testament to our pioneering past. It emphasizes our ambition to innovate and create cutting-edge technology with agility, such that we deliver products which make a positive difference to society.”

New Logo

In the new logo, the word ‘electric’ has been derived from the characters of the word Mahindra, thereby ensuring uniformity and recognition. The characters of the word ‘electric’ are in lower case to make the brand more approachable. “Our ‘Spark the New’ positioning is a rallying cry for action and works with both internal and external stakeholders. It has an active voice and vibrant energy that ensures our actions are always guided by innovation in order to drive new thinking, new ideas and new solutions in the electric mobility technology space,” the statement said.