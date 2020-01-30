Mahindra Electric gets new logo, tagline

Are we headed for a leaner, narrower bureaucracy?
Slicing down the number of services may be a good idea, but could be tricky
Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd, part of the $21-billion Mahindra Group has unveiled a new corporate brand identity with a new logo and tagline.
The identity also simplifies the portfolio so that the vehicles and hardware solutions are offered under ME branding and the software solutions are offered under NEMO branding.
The launch of the new brand coincides with the completion of over 200 million electric kilometres by Mahindra EVs on Indian road, which has helped save over 22,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions in India. This translates into the need to plant over 10 lakh trees to absorb the equivalent levels of emissions.
The company also unveiled its new vision of being a leading brand in enabling customized electric mobility solutions through cutting-edge technology. The new identity intends to position the organisation as the preferred e-mobility partner for OEMs across the globe.
Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric, said the company is completely prepared to make India an EV hub and take its technologies global. “Our new positioning is an acknowledgement of this ambition while being a testament to our pioneering past. It emphasizes our ambition to innovate and create cutting-edge technology with agility, such that we deliver products which make a positive difference to society.”
In the new logo, the word ‘electric’ has been derived from the characters of the word Mahindra, thereby ensuring uniformity and recognition. The characters of the word ‘electric’ are in lower case to make the brand more approachable. “Our ‘Spark the New’ positioning is a rallying cry for action and works with both internal and external stakeholders. It has an active voice and vibrant energy that ensures our actions are always guided by innovation in order to drive new thinking, new ideas and new solutions in the electric mobility technology space,” the statement said.
Slicing down the number of services may be a good idea, but could be tricky
How Xiaomi has cracked the code on hiring committed people
Here are factors that can make us redundant and irrelevant
Affordable pricing and premium specs make it a value-for-money deal
FPIs have utilised only half of their investment limits in government bonds through 2019
Potential home-buyers and investors look for incentives to get off the fence
Worst of revenue decline on an annual basis is behind us: Agrawal of DSP MF
Just 8 private life insurers and 4 general insurers have increased foreign promoter holding to 49% since the ...
Artist Jitish Kallat’s latest multimedia work is a reminder that friendship is possible even amidst diversity
In posing afresh the issue of judicial intervention in religious matters, the Supreme Court concedes the ...
Why the world would be a much better place if fewer people drove cars
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...