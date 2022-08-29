Mahindra Electric launches electric cargo three-wheeler

Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited (MEML), part of the Mahindra Group, on Monday, launched a new cargo electric three-wheeler, Zor Grand, at an ex-showroom price of ₹3.60 lakh-3.95 lakh.

Zor is powered by a 12Kwh battery pack and has 50 newton-meter (Nm) of torque to ensure smooth pickup and vibration-free drive. It is equipped to go 100 km per charge and the lithium-ion technology battery is built to be fully charged in less than four hours. It has a six-foot loading tray and is OE-fitted with a 140/180 cubic-foot delivery box.

Through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with logistics companies including Mahindra Logistics, Magenta EV Solutions, MoEVing, EVnow, and others, the company has so far secured 14,900 pre-order bookings. It will initiate the delivery of the vehicles in September.

Suman Mishra, CEO, Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited, said: “The last mile delivery and logistics segment has seen a need for premium and high-quality electric vehicles to enable reliable and cost-effective cargo transportation. We are excited to launch Zor Grand to effectively address the demands of our customers.” . While the vehicle will be assembled in Zaheerabad, Telangana, it will import the battery cells, said Mishra.

Three-wheeler cargo market

MEML expects the three-wheeler cargo market to grow at a 60 per cent compounded annual growth rate in the next five years. Mishra said, “EV adoption in India is starting with the smaller vehicles with two-wheelers and three-wheelers, while the other categories are slower to adopt. We have already seen five per cent adoption in the three-wheeler category and four to five per cent in the two-wheeler category, which implies an inflection point in the industry.”

According to her, the economic advantage in terms of the total cost of ownership pushes the growth of EV adoption in the commercial category.

The Zor Grand comes with the NEMO, the company’s platform for fleet management and operational efficiency, and an all-digital instrument cluster that shows the state of charge (SoC), range, speedometer, battery health indicator, and tell-tale lights. The vehicle comes with a five-year/150000 battery warranty.