Mahindra Electric launches Treo in Kerala

Here’s a list of phones first in line to get Android 11
Google on Tuesday launched the latest version of its operating system, the Android 11. The new update has a ...
Mahindra Electric Mobility has announced the launch of electric three-wheeler Mahindra Treo in Kerala at ₹2.7 lakh, post FAME subsidies (ex-showroom, Kerala). It is available with a low down-payment scheme of ₹50,000 from Mahindra Finance, and at an interest rate of 10.8 per cent from State Bank of India, and also offers an exchange bonus of ₹5,000.
The Mahindra Treo electric auto is completely designed and developed in India and offers performance with higher speed of 55 kmph, better acceleration from 0-20 kmph in just 2.3 seconds and a gradeability of 12.7 degree, says Mahesh Babu, MD & CEO, Mahindra Electric. It can save an owner up to ₹45,000/year (at running cost of only 50 paise/km).
“Kerala has demonstrated faster adoption of EVs and helped the Treo become the market leader in its segment. With 5,000 vehicles plying across over 400 districts of India, Treo has already covered 1.6 crore km on the Indian roads. It will boost customers’ savings and will be a great fit for the State’s first and last-mile mobility needs,” Babu said.
The Indian EV growth story is dominated by electric three-wheelers and the sizeable segment will play a crucial role in growth of EVs in the country, he added. The advanced lithium-ion technology with Mahindra Treo can last for up to 130 km (declared driving range) on a single charge. It comes with automatic transmission, and is gearless, clutch-less and vibration-free.
It can be charged anywhere as it comes with a portable charger and can be fully charged using a 15 A socket. Also on offer is a standard warranty of three years/80,000 km along with an optional four- or five-year extended warranty of up to overall 1 lakh km. The Mahindra Treo is also backed up by a service network of 140+ dealerships across the country.
Google on Tuesday launched the latest version of its operating system, the Android 11. The new update has a ...
For the last few months we have had clear skies and clean air in most of our cities. We need tomake it last
Putting up utility-scale solar power plants and supplying power from them to farmers could be a win-win for ...
Price starts at ₹10,999
You can meet cash needs through various loans against the asset
The firm reported strong revenue growth and its future prospects seem sound
The stock of Tata Elxsi Limited, at its high point yesterday, marked ₹1,226.6 – its highest price in almost ...
₹1112 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100107011301145 Buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹1,100 since the stock ...
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...