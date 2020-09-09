Mahindra Electric launches Treo in Kerala

Mahindra Electric Mobility has announced the launch of electric three-wheeler Mahindra Treo in Kerala at ₹2.7 lakh, post FAME subsidies (ex-showroom, Kerala). It is available with a low down-payment scheme of ₹50,000 from Mahindra Finance, and at an interest rate of 10.8 per cent from State Bank of India, and also offers an exchange bonus of ₹5,000.

The Mahindra Treo electric auto is completely designed and developed in India and offers performance with higher speed of 55 kmph, better acceleration from 0-20 kmph in just 2.3 seconds and a gradeability of 12.7 degree, says Mahesh Babu, MD & CEO, Mahindra Electric. It can save an owner up to ₹45,000/year (at running cost of only 50 paise/km).

Faster adoption in Kerala

“Kerala has demonstrated faster adoption of EVs and helped the Treo become the market leader in its segment. With 5,000 vehicles plying across over 400 districts of India, Treo has already covered 1.6 crore km on the Indian roads. It will boost customers’ savings and will be a great fit for the State’s first and last-mile mobility needs,” Babu said.

The Indian EV growth story is dominated by electric three-wheelers and the sizeable segment will play a crucial role in growth of EVs in the country, he added. The advanced lithium-ion technology with Mahindra Treo can last for up to 130 km (declared driving range) on a single charge. It comes with automatic transmission, and is gearless, clutch-less and vibration-free.

It can be charged anywhere as it comes with a portable charger and can be fully charged using a 15 A socket. Also on offer is a standard warranty of three years/80,000 km along with an optional four- or five-year extended warranty of up to overall 1 lakh km. The Mahindra Treo is also backed up by a service network of 140+ dealerships across the country.