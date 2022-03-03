Mahindra Group ties up with Google Cloud to power its digital transformation strategy

Mumbai, March 3 The Mahindra Group and Google Cloud on Thursday announced a new collaboration to fuel the conglomerate’s digital transformation strategy and its next phase of business growth.

Mahindra Group’s Digital, Data and Cloud Center of Excellence, referred to as Mahindra Digital Engine (MDE), will leverage Google Cloud’s “secure and reliable” infrastructure and advanced data analytics technology to drive innovation across the group’s multiple business units, including its core operations, its customer-facing channels, and its employee experience.

“The partnership will also embed an agile culture within MDE that will foster innovation, embrace change, and build capabilities by cultivating the right talent,” it said in an official release.

Mahindra will be advancing its unified data cloud strategy with Google Cloud. First, it will migrate its business-critical applications, including SAP S/4HANA, from its on-premises data centers to Google Cloud under the RISE with SAP programme, as well as its data warehouse and data lake. The Group plans to fully migrate off its on-premises infrastructure over the next two to three years.

“A digital mindset is front and centre in every aspect of the Mahindra Group. We are building for the future with advanced cloud-based technologies and data-driven strategies to speed up decision-making and maximise synergies across our business. By utilising Google Cloud’s best-in-class infrastructure and data capabilities, we can innovate faster for competitive differentiation, advance our enterprise sustainability goals, and strengthen our talent pool by attracting the best tech talent in the industry,” said Mohit Kapoor, Group Chief Technology Officer, The Mahindra Group.

The partnership will also help advance the Mahindra Group’s sustainability goals. The Group will also leverage the engineering prowess and the best practices of Google Cloud’s Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) and Dev SecOps practices. It plans to drive in-house talent to continue to scale their technical capabilities to meet the needs of its “ever-expanding business.”

Bikram Bedi, Managing Director, Google Cloud India, said, “As Mahindra Group’s trusted innovation partner, we are leveraging our expertise to help the Group bring its enterprise and consumer ecosystems closer together. Our multi-faceted, multi-year collaboration with Mahindra is a great example of the value we bring to customers and our unique ability to help them accelerate their digital transformation strategies, drive sustained business impact, and unlock long-term competitive advantage.”