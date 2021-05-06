Mahindra Group to set up mobility design centre in UK

Mahindra Group has announced the setting up of an advanced design centre in the UK which will become operational from July 2021.

The centre will work on future automotive and mobility products including electric vehicle SUVs and be a resource available to Mahindra Group companies.

Rajesh Jejukar, Executive Director, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, said, “Mahindra is poised to enter a new, exciting era to build upon our rich 75 years of automotive history. A key lever to make the business future ready is to significantly strengthen design capability across automotive, farm equipment and two-wheelers globally.”

The new centre will be a part of the Mahindra Global Design Network that includes the Mahindra Design Studio in Mumbai, and Pininfarina Design in Turin, Italy.

The Mahindra Advanced Design Europe will be set up in Coventry region in the UK which is a powerhouse of automotive design.

It will contribute and leverage the skills, experience, and expertise of this network of design talent. It will also support the creation of highly skilled design roles, drawing from Coventry University, Royal College of Art, and other design colleges in the UK and Europe.