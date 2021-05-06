Mahindra Group to set up mobility design centre in UK

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
Mahindra Group has announced the setting up of an advanced design centre in the UK which will become operational from July 2021.
The centre will work on future automotive and mobility products including electric vehicle SUVs and be a resource available to Mahindra Group companies.
Rajesh Jejukar, Executive Director, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, said, “Mahindra is poised to enter a new, exciting era to build upon our rich 75 years of automotive history. A key lever to make the business future ready is to significantly strengthen design capability across automotive, farm equipment and two-wheelers globally.”
The new centre will be a part of the Mahindra Global Design Network that includes the Mahindra Design Studio in Mumbai, and Pininfarina Design in Turin, Italy.
The Mahindra Advanced Design Europe will be set up in Coventry region in the UK which is a powerhouse of automotive design.
It will contribute and leverage the skills, experience, and expertise of this network of design talent. It will also support the creation of highly skilled design roles, drawing from Coventry University, Royal College of Art, and other design colleges in the UK and Europe.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
Will masks be the norm even after the pandemic ends?
An out-of-the-box tutor for green jobs
The International Energy Agency defines a device/system energy efficient if it delivers more services for the ...
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
Octogenarian artist Vasudev sought to overcome pandemic-induced isolation with a series of experimental ...
An enterprising friend presents a fruit-based lunch and sets off culinary experiments for a lifetime
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...