Keshub Mahindra, 99, uncle of Anand Mahindra and Chairman Emeritus of the Mahindra Group passed away today.

In a tweeted tribute, former M&M top honcho Pawan Goenka said, “The industrial world has lost one of the tallest personalities today. Shri Keshub Mahindra had no match; the nicest person I had the privilege of knowing. I always looked forward to meetings with him and inspired by how he connected business, economics and social matters. Om Shanti.”

A Wharton University graduate Keshub ruled the Mahindra empire as the chairman in a long innings from 1963 to 2012.

He recently again made it to the Forbes wealthy list becoming India’s oldest billionaire with a net worth of $1.2 billion.

