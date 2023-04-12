Keshub Mahindra, 99, uncle of Anand Mahindra and Chairman Emeritus of the Mahindra Group passed away today.

Mr. Keshub Mahindra, chairman, Mahindra & Mahindra. (Pubd. in BUSINESS LINE on January 08, 1995) Mr. Keshub Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra & Mahindra, snapped at the 72nd annual meeting of ASSOCHAM in New Delhi on September 30, 1992. Industrialists Ratan Tata (left), Keshub Mahindra and R.P. Goenka at the meeting of Prime Minister's Council on Trade and Industry at the Prime Minister's residence, in New Delhi on December 18, 2007. Prime Minister Manmohan Singh with Keshub Mahindra, Governor/Director Anand Mahindra at the inauguration of Van Vihar Biodiversity Park & Reserve at Mahindra United World College of India in Pune. Mr Keshub Mahindra with Mr R. Gopalakrishnan, Executive Director, Tata Sons, who received 'The Management Man of the Year' award and Ms Simone Tata, Chairperson, Trent Ltd, who got 'Special Award for Innovation' at a function organized by the Bombay Management Association in Mumbai. Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Mr. Murli Deora with Mr. Keshub Mahindra , Chairman Mahindra group, sitting at the wheel of M&M''s Scorpio in New Delhi on February 7, 2007. The Then TN Chief Minister, Ms. Jayalalitha with Keshub Mahindra, unveiling the plaque announcing the laying of the foundation stone for the Mahindra-Ford car project in February 23, 1996. Keshub Mahindra presenting a shawl to the Then TN Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi at the exchanging of documents at the Secretariat in Chennai on February 26, 2007. Previous Next

In a tweeted tribute, former M&M top honcho Pawan Goenka said, “The industrial world has lost one of the tallest personalities today. Shri Keshub Mahindra had no match; the nicest person I had the privilege of knowing. I always looked forward to meetings with him and inspired by how he connected business, economics and social matters. Om Shanti.”

A Wharton University graduate Keshub ruled the Mahindra empire as the chairman in a long innings from 1963 to 2012.

He recently again made it to the Forbes wealthy list becoming India’s oldest billionaire with a net worth of $1.2 billion.