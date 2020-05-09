Companies

Mahindra Holidays posts ₹161.50 cr loss in Q4

PTI New Delhi | Updated on May 09, 2020 Published on May 09, 2020

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd on Saturday reported a consolidated loss after tax of ₹161.51 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹52.35 crore in the same period a year ago, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at ₹616.61 crore, as against ₹634.59 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said in the fiscal ended March 2020, it posted a consolidated loss after tax of ₹134.26 crore. It had posted a consolidated profit after tax of ₹59.57 crore in 2018-19.

Revenue from operations in 2019-20 stood at ₹ 2,371.87 crore, as compared to ₹2,238.99 crore in the previous year.

Published on May 09, 2020
Quarterly Results
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Spykar Lifestyles plans ‘forward’ for the period after the lockdown as spending has been hit