Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) today launched its all-new Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range, starting at a price of ₹7.85 Lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range can be booked at a minimum down payment of ₹24,999, with Mahindra offering financing schemes for a seamless purchase and ownership experience.

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M, said, “The all-new Bolero MaXX Pik-up range offers state-of-the-art features, unmatched power, maximum payload capacities and higher mileage, promising each journey is productive and fatigue-free for drivers. It stands out as the worthy choice for anyone looking for a truly MaXXimum experience. With this, we showcase Mahindra’s commitment in delivering unparalleled value to customers and establishing new standards of excellence within the pick-up segment.”

R. Velusamy, President, Automotive Technology and Product Development, M&M, said, “The development of the highly versatile new platform that underpins the all-new Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range is the outcome of over three years of innovative work by a dedicated team of engineers at Mahindra Research Valley. The breakthrough aspect is the ability to offer two series of products of differing cargo lengths and payload capacities ranging from 1.3t to 2t, thereby maximizing efficiency and productivity, while also offering the choice of diesel and CNG. We have significantly upgraded the m2Di engine for this application, by increasing torque and power to cater to payloads of up to 2t, while also offering impressive fuel efficiency. At the same time, we have integrated car-like iMAXX connectivity technology, which is a first in segment.”

Mahindra has sold more than two million Pik-Up units since the brand was first launched.

The all-new Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range comes in two series – HD series (HD 2.0L, 1.7L and 1.7, 1.3) and City series (City 1.3, 1.4, 1.5 and City CNG) – and is designed to provide customers higher operational and earning capability as well as a seamless and delightful on-road experience. Additionally, the new range offers higher payload capacity, better mileage and performance, improved comfort and safety, and a highly reliable and efficient transport solution.