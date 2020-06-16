Mahindra launches BS-6 Supro Ambulance amid Covid-19

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Tuesday announced the launch of the BS-6 Supro Ambulance, developed in house on the company’s Supro van platform. The ambulance is available in two variants, LX and ZX, at a price of ₹6.94 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai).

The first batch of this ambulance has been manufactured exclusively for the Maharashtra Government to meet their requirements for ambulances to battle against the Covid-19 pandemic, it said in a statement.

“The launch of Supro Ambulance to support medical care takers to move people safely and in time...This is one more step by Mahindra to fight the pandemic, in addition to manufacturing of face shields, ventilators and sanitizers.” said Veejay Nakra, CEO – Automotive Division, M&M Ltd.

Nakra said that the company is partnering with the Maharashtra Government in its efforts to fight the pandemic. “The first batch of 12 vehicles have been produced in record time and delivered to them already. Several other Government organizations, NGOs and corporates have also shown active interest in procuring the Supro Ambulance,” he added.

Hence, the company is quickly ramping up the capacity to add this growing demand, he said.

The Supro Ambulance is factory fitted with all the essential equipment including a foldable stretcher cum trolley, medical kit box, provision for an oxygen cylinder, fire extinguisher along with internal lighting, flame resistant interiors, and an announcement system. On the exterior, the ambulance is equipped with AIS 125 certified retro reflective decals, 75 per cent frosted windows, and a beacon light with a siren.

The variants have been developed to assist medical and health services, especially during the ongoing global pandemic, said M&M.