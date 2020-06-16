Companies

Mahindra launches BS-6 Supro Ambulance amid Covid-19

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on June 16, 2020 Published on June 16, 2020

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Tuesday announced the launch of the BS-6 Supro Ambulance, developed in house on the company’s Supro van platform. The ambulance is available in two variants, LX and ZX, at a price of ₹6.94 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai).

The first batch of this ambulance has been manufactured exclusively for the Maharashtra Government to meet their requirements for ambulances to battle against the Covid-19 pandemic, it said in a statement.

“The launch of Supro Ambulance to support medical care takers to move people safely and in time...This is one more step by Mahindra to fight the pandemic, in addition to manufacturing of face shields, ventilators and sanitizers.” said Veejay Nakra, CEO – Automotive Division, M&M Ltd.

Nakra said that the company is partnering with the Maharashtra Government in its efforts to fight the pandemic. “The first batch of 12 vehicles have been produced in record time and delivered to them already. Several other Government organizations, NGOs and corporates have also shown active interest in procuring the Supro Ambulance,” he added.

Hence, the company is quickly ramping up the capacity to add this growing demand, he said.

The Supro Ambulance is factory fitted with all the essential equipment including a foldable stretcher cum trolley, medical kit box, provision for an oxygen cylinder, fire extinguisher along with internal lighting, flame resistant interiors, and an announcement system. On the exterior, the ambulance is equipped with AIS 125 certified retro reflective decals, 75 per cent frosted windows, and a beacon light with a siren.

The variants have been developed to assist medical and health services, especially during the ongoing global pandemic, said M&M.

Published on June 16, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
coronavirus
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
40 per cent of the Indian workforce anticipates fewer jobs and interviews in the immediate future: LinkedIn