Mahindra launches electric auto Treo in Telangana

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on September 28, 2020 Published on September 28, 2020

Electric auto helps in annual savings of up to ₹45,000, says company

Mahindra Electric Mobility has launched its new electric three-wheeler Mahindra Treo in Telangana at ₹2.7 lakh ex-showroom post FAME subsidies.

The new Mahindra Treo electric auto is now completely designed and developed in India and offers best-in-class performance with higher speed of 55 kmph, better acceleration from 0-20 kmph in just 2.3 seconds and best-in-class gradeability of 12.7 degree.

Mahindra Treo can save an owner up to ₹45,000/year, the company stated. The Treo is available with a low down payment scheme of just ₹50,000 from Mahindra Finance and low interest rate scheme of 10.8 per cent from State Bank of India. Mahindra Treo comes with exchange bonus of ₹5,000.

Mahesh Babu, MD & CEO, Mahindra Electric, said, “The recently-announced Telangana EV policy by Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao will ensure EVs are more accessible and affordable in the state. In line with the government’s vision to promote e-mobility, we are very proud to launch the new Mahindra Treo electric auto across Telangana. With about 5,000 Treo vehicles plying across 400+ districts of India, Treo has already covered 1.6 crore km on Indian roads.”

“The new Mahindra Treo will further help our customers’ savings potential and is a great fit for the State’s first and last mile mobility needs. We believe that the Indian EV growth will be dominated by electric 3-wheelers as it is economically, environmentally and socially sustainable.”

Cost-effective vehicle

The running cost of Mahindra Treo is only 50 paise/km which can save up to ₹45,000 per year on fuel costs. The lithium-ion battery requires zero-maintenance and offers 1,50,000+ km of hassle free running.

The new improved AC induction motor now has a highest power of 8 kW and a highest/excellent torque of 42 Nm. The top-speed of Mahindra Treo has improved significantly to 55 kmph with an increased gradeability of 12.7 degree.

The Treo is powered by advanced lithium-ion technology and can travel for up to 130 km (declared driving range) on a single charge.

It comes with automatic transmission, and is gearless, clutch-less and vibration-free making the drive very comfortable and fatigue-free. Mahindra Treo can be charged anywhere as it comes with a portable charger and can be fully charged using a 15 A socket.

Mahindra Treo comes with a standard warranty of 3 years/80,000 km along with the option of extended warranty of 2 years/1 lakh Km.

Mahindra Electric has developed a diversified portfolio of electric vehicles with the e2oPlus hatch, the Treo range of three-wheelers, the electrified eVerito sedan and the electrified eSupro mini-van for the passenger and the commercial segment.

