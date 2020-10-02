Mahindra launches the all-new Thar, starting at ₹9.80 lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Friday launched its SUV, the all-new Thar, at a price range of ₹9.80-13.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

In its new avatar, the Thar will be available in two trims, AX and LX, with prices starting at ₹9.80 lakh for the AX series and ₹12.49 lakh for the LX series (ex-showroom price, all India).

Bookings for the new Thar opens today, both at the dealerships and online, with an initial payment of ₹21,000. The test drive will start in phases and deliveries will commence from November 1, 2020.

In its new avatar, the Thar is a quantum leap in terms of performance, comfort, convenience, technology and safety, the company claimed. Designed and engineered in India and manufactured out of Mahindra’s Nashik plant, the Thar will be available in six colours — Red Rage, Mystic Copper, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black, Rocky Beige and Aquamarine — the company said.

A new ‘chapter’

“Over the years, the Thar has been a part of Mahindra’s rich history and has found its way into the hearts of many as an object of desire. On the occasion of the Group’s 75th anniversary, we have written another chapter in its glorious history. In its all-new avatar, the Thar is a notch higher in its timeless appeal, owing to its ability of being as comfortable on paved roads, as it has always been off-road. We are confident that the Thar tribe will grow stronger as a new set of customers come into its fore, in addition to the traditionalists,” said Pawan Goenka, MD and CEO, Mahindra & Mahindra.

Since its unveiling, the response has been phenomenal, clearly proving to be one of the most awaited launches this year, said Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto & Farm Sectors, M&M. “We believe our attractive pricing will appeal to the adventure lovers as also to the urban lifestyle seekers,” he added.

Also read: M&M outlines new roadmap for auto, farm verticals

A first for Thar and Mahindra, the new Thar is powered by the 2.0L mStallion TGDi petrol engine, and by the 2.2L mHawk Diesel engine. “These engines are offered with a choice of 6-speed manual transmission or 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission, with an authentic 4x4 manual shift transfer case with a low ratio,” the company said.

The company claims the Thar saw over 15 lakh website visitors and an overall digital reach of over 2.9 crore.

The test drives will begin in phases, starting with 18 cities from today onwards. The company will add 100 more cities on October 10, and test drives for the rest of the county will be available from October 15.