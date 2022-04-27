Mahindra Lifespace posts ₹137.66 crore net profit in Q4

Real estate developer Mahindra Lifespace Developers (MLDL) swung back to profits in the March quarter on the back of a reversal in impairment loss reported under exceptional items.

The Mumbai-based company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹137.66 crore during the quarter, as against a loss of ₹27.79 crore posted in the same quarter in FY21.

Mahindra Homes Private Ltd (MHPL), a joint venture of the company, is executing residential projects in NCR and Bengaluru. The residential project in NCR is a joint development with the landowner.

During the year, MHPL saw a significant increase in sales with an improvement in selling prices, volumes and collections from the projects, and there was a buyback of its Class C equity shares. MLDL has evaluated the carrying value of its investment and on the basis of estimated net present value of forecasted cash flows expected to be generated by MHPL, reversed an impairment loss of ₹96.84 crore, MLDL said. The amount is reflected under exceptional items.

MLDL recorded a consolidated turnover of ₹155.02 crore during the reporting quarter, a more than two-fold growth over the ₹58.12 crore reported in the same quarter in FY21.

‘Strong growth’

Arvind Subramanian, Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, said, “FY22 has been a year of strong growth. Our residential pre-sales grew by almost 50 per cent to ₹1,028 crore, while our industrial leasing has grown by 130 per cent to ₹298 crore. Three land acquisitions with a development potential of 3.08 million sq ft and an estimated gross development value of around ₹3,800 crore have set us up well for the coming years.”