Mahindra Lifespaces has formed a joint venture with private equity firm Actis to launch Ample Parks that will invest in industrial and logistics assets.

Ample Parks aims to acquire and develop approximately 1.5 million square metres of greenfield and brownfield sites in key markets across India over the next few years. It will develop and operate industrial and logistics real estate assets global and local corporations.

Actis holds a majority stake in the joint venture, with Mahindra Lifespaces owning a significant minority stake. Ample Parks will benefit from Actis’ extensive global network and real estate expertise and from Mahindra Lifespaces’ access to prime land-parcels and relationships with key stakeholders in the Indian market, a release said.

The first acquisition under the venture is a 70-acre land parcel located in Mahindra World City in Chennai, where it will develop an integrated industrial and logistics park with institutional grade buildings. It will be strategically located in India’s first integrated business city, with good road, rail and port connectivity as well as support and social infrastructure.

“India’s industrial and logistics sector represents a tremendous investment opportunity, with the country’s market strongly benefitting from a boom in consumer demand domestically and a realignment of supply chains globally in favour of India, with many corporations implementing a China Plus One strategy,” said Brian Chinappi, Partner, Head of Real Estate at Actis.