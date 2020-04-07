Mahindra Logistics’ Alyte launches free cab services

‘Aviation sector’s expectation of govt bailout unrealistic’
Mahindra Logistics has announced that Alyte, its enterprise mobility business, will provide free emergency cab services to those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Alyte will use a dedicated fleet, including electric vehicles, for the service. These services are focused on single mothers, disabled individuals, and senior citizens who are unable to secure transport for services such as shopping for essentials and medication, visits to banks, post offices and periodic medical visits.
They will also provide these services to doctors, nurses and others involved in providing essential services. Interested groups may contact Mahindra Logistics’ dedicated helpline on +91-8433958158.
This service was started today in Hyderabad and will operate 24x7 in close collaboration with Rachakonda Commissionerate, Hyderabad, within the limits of Cyberabad, Hyderabad, Sangareddy and Rachakonda.
