Mahindra & Mahindra has won the Excellence in All Round Performance award instituted by the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), a 106-year-old chamber.

Anil Agarwal, President of FTCCI, and Arun Luharuka, Chairman of the FTCCI Excellence Awards Committee, have announced the list of 22 award winners in different categories. Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao will give away the awards to the winners on July 3.

While Nava Limited has won the Excellence in Export Performance award, Relysis Medical Devices has bagged the award for Excellence in Innovative Product/Service in Healthcare with Highest Impact.

The other winners include Vasantha Tool Crafts (Excellence in Industrial Productivity); Karan Spices (Excellence in Agro-Based Industry); Kloudportal Technology Solutions (Excellence in Marketing Innovation); Windstream Energy Technologies India (Excellence in New and Renewable Energy Development/Application); NCL Industries (Excellence in Employees Welfare Initiatives); My Home Industries (Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility), and MQS Technologies (Outstanding Contribution to the Aerospace and Defence Industry).

Smart Check has won the Best Startup of the Year Award.