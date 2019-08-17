Mahindra & Mahindra inaugurates UV assembly plant in Sri Lanka

Mahindra & Mahindra today expanded its global footprint with the inauguration of its Sri Lankan automotive assembly plant at Welipenna, near Colombo.

Called Mahindra Ideal Lanka Pvt Ltd, the plant is a 65:35 joint venture between M&M and Ideal Motors, Sri Lanka. It has been set up at a cost of Rs 80-100 crore. The joint venture will assemble the KUV 100 compact SUV and will have a production capacity of 5,000 vehicles annually.

Sri Lanka currently sells about 36,000 vehicles a year, both new and refurbished ones. This is the first assembly plant in Sri Lanka, which will also source certain components locally. Sri Lanka is dependent on imported vehicles with, import duties ranging between 100-300 per cent.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe, who inaugurated the plant, said encouraging local manufacturing was one of the main features of the Sri Lankan government. He pointed out that this was just the beginning and that the country had a lot of export potential for locally manufactured products to neighbouring countries given its location.

Speaking on the ocassion, Nalina Welegama, Chairman, Ideal Motors, said conforming to the government’s requirement of 30 per cent local value addition, seats, exhaust systems, tyres and batteries for the KUV 100 would be locally produced.

Dr Pawan Goenka, MD, Mahindra & Mahindra, recalled M&M's distribution partnership with Ideal Motors over the last many years. M&M has over 75,000 commercial vehicles running in Sri Lanka currently, with 400 touch-points. Given the encouraging policy ecosystem for electric vehicles in Sri Lanka, he hoped to extend the partnership to electric vehicles, too. M&M is currently test marketing the Treo electric three-wheeler in Sri Lanka.

