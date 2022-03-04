hamburger

Mahindra & Mahindra partners with CSC Grameen e-Store

PTI | New Delhi, March 4 | Updated on: Mar 04, 2022
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Mahindra and Mahindra is seen at a showroom in Mumbai, India, August 30, 2016. Picture taken August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD PACKAGE - SEARCH 'BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD 31 OCT' FOR ALL IMAGES/File Photo

The partnership will harness CSC Grameen's digital platform to facilitate Mahindra vehicle enquiries and real-time online lead transfer to M&M from deep rural pockets

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Friday said it has partnered with CSC Grameen eStore, a Government of India initiative, to deepen connections with over 7 lakh villages in India.

The partnership will harness CSC Grameen's digital platform to facilitate Mahindra vehicle enquiries and real-time online lead transfer to M&M from deep rural pockets, the company said in a statement.

Using CSC's path-breaking digital tools, the Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) would explain product features to customers and share the purchase intent with M&M for further action by authorised Mahindra dealers, it added.

Will serve as M&M touchpoints

Through the association, CSC VLE network will serve as M&M touchpoints in over 7 lakh villages across India, further aiding and simplifying the process of enquiries and purchases, the company added.

M&M said customers can visit their nearest CSC VLE store to make an inquiry about select vehicles such as Bolero, Bolero Neo, Scorpio, XUV 300, Marazzo, Bolero Pickup and Bolero Maxi Truck.

This will be processed digitally by the VLE to facilitate information, test drive and or delivery by an authorised Mahindra dealer, it added.

Published on March 04, 2022
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

