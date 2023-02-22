As part of its efforts to address the charging infrastructure problem for three-wheeler electric vehicles, Mahindra & Mahindra has installed charging stations near auto-rickshaw stands, junctions, and localities near auto-rickshaw drivers’ homes in Mumbai.

The company on Wednesday stated that they have installed chargers at Mahindra outlets and Mahindra Mitra Technician spots.

The charging points have been installed in locations including Malad, Kandivali, Mira Road, Navi Mumbai, Vasai, Virar, and Andheri. Further, 60 mechanics have been trained in the company’s Last Mile Mobility (LMM) to handle three-wheeler electric vehicles.