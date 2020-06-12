Mahindra & Mahindra posts net loss of ₹3,255 crore in Q4

Impacted by a one-time write down in global subsidiaries, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) posted a consolidated net loss of ₹3,255.02 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, compared with a net profit of ₹969.25 crore posted during the same period a year ago.

The losses (after EI) were for M&M and its wholly-owned subsidiary Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturers Ltd (MVML).

During the quarter under review, the group’s net revenue from operations fell to ₹9,004.72 crore, a 34.7 per cent fall from ₹13,807.88 crore. For the fiscal ended March 2020, the group (M&M + MVML) posted a profit of ₹739.71 crore, compared with ₹5,401.18 crore recorded during the previous 12-month period, the company said in a statement.

“In our tractor business, the Covid-19 impact started with the lockdown happening on March 22-23. But in the auto business, it started in mid-February with a supply chain disruption coming from China and to add to that there was a major fire in one of our key suppliers by February end, followed by the lockdown,” M&M Managing Director Pawan Goenka said.

“All this happened when the industry was already in a slowdown. On top of that, we were transitioning to BS-VI. This obviously has had a huge impact on our volume and financial performance in quarter four,” he added.

On a standalone basis, M&M posted a net loss of ₹2,502 crore in the reporting fourth quarter, compared with a net profit of ₹849 crore during the year-ago period.

HARD CALLS

M&M is also taking some decisions like not making further investments in SsangYong Motor Company, and is looking for an investor in the Korean subsidiary. M&M is willing to let go of ownership control in SsangYong to a new investor.

The company has also decided to exit the electric scooter and bike business in the US, and is carefully examining other loss making businesses, Goenka said, adding the company has done enough borrowing at attractive rates to have a very strong cash position.

“The fourth quarter was actually looking like a very strong quarter for the tractor business, which started a turnaround from December. In context of that, in the last 10 days of the lockdown, we lost 14,700 in total volume and this has had PBIT impact of Rs 194 crore,” Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Automotive & Farm Equipment Sector, M&M said.