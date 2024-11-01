Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Friday said it had clocked the highest-ever October in domestic wholesales (dispatches to dealers) of 54,504 utility vehicles, a growth of 25 per cent year-on-year (YoY) compared to 43,708 units in the corresponding month last year.

“We are excited to have clocked the highest-ever SUV sales of 54,504 vehicles in October, a growth of 25 per cent and highest-ever total volume of 96,648 (including commercial vehicles and exports), a growth of 20 per cent. The month began on a fantastic note with Thar Roxx garnering 1.7 lakh bookings in the first 60 minutes and the positive momentum continued across the SUV portfolio through the festive season,” Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M, said.

Tractor sales

In tractor sales, the company also recorded a 30 per cent YoY growth in domestic wholesales to 64,326 units, as against 49,336 units during October 2023.

The company said total tractor sales (Domestic + Exports) during October were 65,453 units, up from 50,460 units for the same period last year.

Commenting on the performance, Hemant Sikka, President – of the Farm Equipment Sector, M&M, said, “The tractor industry has seen very robust growth on the back of many positive factors coming together, notable being a very good monsoon, a good Kharif crop, high reservoir levels which will help in Rabi crops, and the government’s announcement of higher MSP on key Rabi crops.”

He added that the festival season is providing momentum to positive sentiments, and the company expects demand to remain strong in the coming months.