Mahindra & Mahindra recalls around 600 diesel engine vehicles made at Nashik plant

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Monday announced a recall of around 600 vehicles to inspect and replace faulty diesel engines.
The company has announced “proactive inspection and replacement of diesel engines in some of its vehicles,” the company said in a statement. The vehicles were manufactured at the company’s Nashik factory and are being replaced following suspicions of premature wear of engine parts due to contaminated fuel received in the factory on a particular date, the automobile manufacturer said.
This is limited to a batch of less than 600 vehicles manufactured between June 21 to July 2, 2021.
“The inspection and subsequent rectification will be carried out free of cost for all customers, who will be individually contacted by the company. This action is also in compliance with a voluntary code on vehicle recall,” the company said.
It did not specify the models that were part of the recall and replacement process. The passenger vehicle manufacturer makes vehicles such as the Scorpio, Marazzo, Bolero and XUV300 at the Nashik factory.
