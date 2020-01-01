Mahindra & Mahindra tractor sales rise 3% at 17,990 in December

Mahindra & Mahindra on Wednesday reported 3 per cent increase in total tractor sales in December at 17,990 units.

The company had sold 17,404 units of tractor in December 2018, M&M said in a statement. Domestic tractor sales were at 17,213 units last month as compared to 16,510 units December 2018, a growth of 4 per cent, it added. Exports were at 894 units as against 777 units in the same month previous year, down 13 per cent.

Commenting on the sales performance, M&M President - Farm Equipment Sector Rajesh Jejurikar said, “tractor demand looks positive in the near term led by the expectation of a better Rabi output, supported by crop prices and government thrust on irrigation, rural infra and agri sector.”