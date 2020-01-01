Companies

Mahindra & Mahindra tractor sales rise 3% at 17,990 in December

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 01, 2020 Published on January 01, 2020

tractor-monsoon

Mahindra & Mahindra on Wednesday reported 3 per cent increase in total tractor sales in December at 17,990 units.

The company had sold 17,404 units of tractor in December 2018, M&M said in a statement. Domestic tractor sales were at 17,213 units last month as compared to 16,510 units December 2018, a growth of 4 per cent, it added. Exports were at 894 units as against 777 units in the same month previous year, down 13 per cent.

Commenting on the sales performance, M&M President - Farm Equipment Sector Rajesh Jejurikar said, “tractor demand looks positive in the near term led by the expectation of a better Rabi output, supported by crop prices and government thrust on irrigation, rural infra and agri sector.”

Published on January 01, 2020
Tractors
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
BSL eyes three-fold growth in domestic fabrics business