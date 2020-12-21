Mahindra & Mahindra’s Farm Equipment Sector announces price increase from January 1

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Mahindra & Mahindra’s Farm Equipment Sector on Monday announced that it will increase the price of its range of tractors, across models, from January 1, 2021 onwards.
This has been necessitated by the increase in commodity prices, it said in a statement. Details of the price increase across different models will be communicated in due course, it added.
Mahindra Ltd’s Farm Equipment Sector’s total tractor sales during November 2021 were 32,726 units, against 21,031 units for the same period last year.
M&M had already announced an increase in the prices of its passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles on December 15, which would also come into effect beginning January 1. Other automobile companies, too, have been announcing price hikes as the calendar year draws to an end.
