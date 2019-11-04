Mahindra offers replacement of suspension part in XUV300

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) on Monday announced the inspection and replacement of a suspension component, on a limited batch of XUV300 vehicles manufactured till May 19, 2019. This is in keeping with the company’s customer-centric approach, M&M said in a release.

The inspection and subsequent rectification will be carried out free of cost for all XUV300 customers, who will be individually contacted by the company, it said.

“As an endeavour to ensure a hassle-free experience for its customers, the company is proactively carrying out this activity. This action is also in compliance with SIAM’s voluntary code on vehicle recall and details...,” it added.