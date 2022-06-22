Mahindra rolls out 3,00,000th Telangana-made tractor from its facility in Zaheerabad

Mahindra Tractors, part of Mahindra’s Farm Equipment Sector, rolled out its 3,00,000th Telangana-made tractor from the company’s tractor manufacturing facility in Zaheerabad.

Speaking on the occasion, KT Rama Rao, Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Government of Telangana said: “With Mahindra’s large presence in Zaheerabad, the company’s manufacturing facility has provided opportunities to thousands, in not only making products for the domestic market, but also positioning Telangana as one of the largest tractor export hubs.”

Minister @KTRTRS attended and spoke at the event marking the production of 3 lakh Tractors at Mahindra & Mahindra factory in Zaheerabad. Minister also launched 3,00,001st tractor during the event. pic.twitter.com/br3v9yw2qJ — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) June 22, 2022

Hemant Sikka, President–Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra said: “Rolling out our 300,000th Telangana-made tractor from our Zaheerabad facility, is a significant milestone for all of us at Mahindra and for Telangana.”

“Besides being a hub for wide range of products for the Indian market, the plant was also catering to over 60 markets, including the US, Japan and Europe,” he added.

Established in 2012, Zaheerabad is Mahindra’s youngest and largest tractor manufacturing plant in terms of capacity. It is the only tractor manufacturer in Telangana and the company has invested close to ₹1,087 crore at its facility in Zaheerabad.

According to a release, the unit employs over 1,500 workers, with a capacity of over 1,00,000 tractors per year on a two-shift basis.