Mahindra to fully acquire Peugeot Motocycles

Mahindra Two Wheelers Europe, a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, will acquire 100 per cent ownership of France-based Peugeot Motocycles (PMTC).

Earlier in January 2015, Mahindra had acquired a 51 per cent equity stake in PMTC from Groupe PSA with the aim of growing the business.

Rajesh Jejurikar, President – FES & Two Wheelers & Member of the Group Executive Board, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said: “We are seeing positive momentum at Peugeot Motocycles. Kisbee becoming the largest selling 50cc vehicle in Europe, Peugeot Metropolis getting stronger in Europe and China, the positive market response to the new launch of the Urban GT connected Pulsion, are all cases in point.”

According to Jean-Philippe Imparato, Peugeot Brand CEO, “This decision by the shareholders will ensure that Peugeot Motocycles benefits from the expertise of a significant global player in the two wheelers industry.”

The Peugeot brand will continue to be used in the future under the Trade License Agreement between PMTC and Peugeot. In addition, the Peugeot design teams will continue to assist in the design and development of PMTC products in close cooperation with the PMTC management and the Mahindra Group