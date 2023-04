As part of its plans to further strengthen its presence in the pick-up (cargo) segment, Mahindra & Mahindra will launch its new Bolero Maxx Pick up range on Tuesday.

The company launched the Maxx platform last year with enhanced performance and telematics solutions. This is part of Mahindra’s plans to increase its market share in this segment where it holds over 60 per cent share.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit