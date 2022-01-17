Mahindra Truck and Bus extends mileage promise to entire range

The truck and bus division of Mahindra & Mahindra has extended the mileage promise to its entire truck range under the brands Blazo, Furio, Furio7 and Jayo.

The mileage guarantee labelled ‘Get More Mileage or Give Truck Back’, which was first offered on the Blazo range in 2016, claims to be one of a kind scheme in the commercial vehicle industry where M&M promises to take back the truck if the mileage is below the stated levels.

M&M claims that it is yet to see the return of even one truck it sold since the start of the scheme. M&M’s truck range features the 7.2L mPower Engine (for heavy commercial vehicles) and mDi Tech Engine (for intermediate and light commercial vehicles) with FuelSmart Technology, Mild EGR with Bosch After Treatment System that leads to lower Ad Blue Consumption.

Jalaj Gupta, Business Head, Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, said, “The Mileage Guarantee, ‘Get More Mileage or Give the Truck Back’ was first offered on our Blazo in 2016 and not a single truck has come back.”

Sales growth

Mahindra & Mahindra is the second largest commercial vehicle manufacturer in India with a share of 25 percent as of December 2021, according to data shared by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. Growth in sales for the company remained flat during the first nine months of FY22 with volumes of 116,003 units compared to 116,453 units sold in the same period last year.