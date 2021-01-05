Mahindra University-incubated start-up Widhya joins T-Hub

Widhya, an e-learning start-up incubated at Mahindra University’s e-Hub, has now joined T-Hub, promoted by the Telangana aovernment for mentoring and scaling up start-ups.

Widhya allows engineering students to get industrial experience without having to work at a company.

“Widhya partners with various organisations, takes projects from them and puts it out for its learners to solve,” said Yajulu Medury, Vice-Chancellor of Mahindra University. “We help students bring out proof of concept, mentor the students and showcase their strengths and opportunities to industry experts, mentors and investors.”

The start-up was set up by two BTech students, Rahul Arulkumaran and Rishabh Singh, who graduated from the university in 2018.

“The Widhya platform is already being referred to by many training institutes to help students gain real-time industrial exposure, and over 1,00,000 project hours have been recorded on it,” Medury said.

The platform has users from India, the US, the UK, Singapore, Vietnam, Germany, Brazil and Canada. Over 10,000 students have used the core platform for learning programs, live webinars and internships, the company claims.

Tech internship

“We will soon launch ‘Winternship Programme’, a tech internship programme, in 2021, which is expected to be attended by over 5,000 learners,” said Arulkumaran, Chief Executive Officer, Widhya.