Mahindra University-incubated start-up Widhya joins T-Hub

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Widhya, an e-learning start-up incubated at Mahindra University’s e-Hub, has now joined T-Hub, promoted by the Telangana aovernment for mentoring and scaling up start-ups.
Widhya allows engineering students to get industrial experience without having to work at a company.
“Widhya partners with various organisations, takes projects from them and puts it out for its learners to solve,” said Yajulu Medury, Vice-Chancellor of Mahindra University. “We help students bring out proof of concept, mentor the students and showcase their strengths and opportunities to industry experts, mentors and investors.”
The start-up was set up by two BTech students, Rahul Arulkumaran and Rishabh Singh, who graduated from the university in 2018.
“The Widhya platform is already being referred to by many training institutes to help students gain real-time industrial exposure, and over 1,00,000 project hours have been recorded on it,” Medury said.
The platform has users from India, the US, the UK, Singapore, Vietnam, Germany, Brazil and Canada. Over 10,000 students have used the core platform for learning programs, live webinars and internships, the company claims.
“We will soon launch ‘Winternship Programme’, a tech internship programme, in 2021, which is expected to be attended by over 5,000 learners,” said Arulkumaran, Chief Executive Officer, Widhya.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, then you should get personal accident insurance ...
Free medical services offered spice up the scheme
In its efforts to spur economic growth following the Covid-19 pandemic, the RBI announced a sharp 75-basis ...
New Year offers opportunities in equity, debt and gold.But your need to tread with caution
Zakir Hussain was called the ‘Krishna of Kaliyug’, Vilayat Khan was a good mimic, Ravi Shankar had a stock of ...
In the absence of real-world connection, my social life belongs increasingly to my phone
Marina Wheeler’s ‘The Lost Homestead’ is a valuable addition to volumes on the Partition but is also coloured ...
The pandemic has brought the curtain down on many businesses. The uncertainty over the future of a ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...