Companies

Mahindra University-incubated start-up Widhya joins T-Hub

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on January 05, 2021 Published on January 05, 2021

The e-learning start-up allows engineering students to get industrial experience without having to work at a company

Widhya, an e-learning start-up incubated at Mahindra University’s e-Hub, has now joined T-Hub, promoted by the Telangana aovernment for mentoring and scaling up start-ups.

Widhya allows engineering students to get industrial experience without having to work at a company.

“Widhya partners with various organisations, takes projects from them and puts it out for its learners to solve,” said Yajulu Medury, Vice-Chancellor of Mahindra University. “We help students bring out proof of concept, mentor the students and showcase their strengths and opportunities to industry experts, mentors and investors.”

The start-up was set up by two BTech students, Rahul Arulkumaran and Rishabh Singh, who graduated from the university in 2018.

“The Widhya platform is already being referred to by many training institutes to help students gain real-time industrial exposure, and over 1,00,000 project hours have been recorded on it,” Medury said.

The platform has users from India, the US, the UK, Singapore, Vietnam, Germany, Brazil and Canada. Over 10,000 students have used the core platform for learning programs, live webinars and internships, the company claims.

Tech internship

“We will soon launch ‘Winternship Programme’, a tech internship programme, in 2021, which is expected to be attended by over 5,000 learners,” said Arulkumaran, Chief Executive Officer, Widhya.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 05, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.